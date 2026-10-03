What if everybody across Western New York and the Southern Tier did just a little something to help their neighbors this week?

At CJ Country, we’re calling October 19th through the 24th our Week of Giving!

It all leads up to Stuff the Truck, October 23rd and 24th at Tops and Walmart in Warsaw, benefiting the Warsaw Food Pantry.

But wherever you’re listening, you can be part of it!



In Genesee County, support the Salvation Army in Batavia.

Livingston County, the Avon Food Pantry.

Orleans County, Community Action in Albion.

And Steuben County, the Corning Community Food Pantry or Bath Food Pantry through Catholic Charities.

You don’t need to travel across the region to help someone. Sometimes the people who need us most are right down the road.

Because hunger doesn’t recognize county lines. And neither should kindness.

CJ Country’s Week of Giving – let’s make a difference, one community at a time!

About the Author Jimi Jamm Administrator View All Posts