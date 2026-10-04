October 23rd & 24th
Help CJ Country & Forever Loved Stuff the Truck
A truck full of groceries means more food on local families’ tables. Help us fill it!
CJ Country and Forever Loved are teaming up for the 9th Annual Stuff the Truck Food Drive, benefiting the Warsaw Food Pantry, which serves Wyoming County residents in need of food.
We’re collecting non-perishable food, cash donations and gift cards. Whether you bring a few items or organize a collection at work or school, every donation helps our neighbors.
When and Where
Friday, October 23: 6 AM–6 PM
Saturday, October 24: 8 AM–3 PM
Main collection location: Tops Friendly Markets, 2382 Route 19 North in Warsaw. Drop off donations at the store entrance or at the truck in the parking lot.
Mini drop-off location: Walmart in Warsaw, at the store entrance.
Suggested Items to Donate
- White or wheat bread
- Tortilla wraps
- Spaghetti sauce and pasta
- Canned chicken
- Canned tuna in water
- Boxed macaroni and cheese
- Cornbread mix
- Pancake mix and syrup
- Canned fruit
- Canned vegetables
- Canned soup
- Spices, including basil and oregano
Help stock the pantry for holiday meals, too! Suggested holiday items include:
- Gravy packets
- Cranberry sauce
- Baked beans
- Jell-O or pudding mix
Cash and gift card donations are also welcome.
Schools, Businesses & Organizations: Take the Challenge!
Rally your classmates, coworkers, club members or customers and organize a collection. Bring your donations to Stuff the Truck and help us fill it to overflowing!
Together, we can help keep the Warsaw Food Pantry stocked and support neighbors facing hunger right here in Wyoming County.