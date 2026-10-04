Help CJ Country & Forever Loved Stuff the Truck

A truck full of groceries means more food on local families’ tables. Help us fill it!

CJ Country and Forever Loved are teaming up for the 9th Annual Stuff the Truck Food Drive, benefiting the Warsaw Food Pantry, which serves Wyoming County residents in need of food.

We’re collecting non-perishable food, cash donations and gift cards. Whether you bring a few items or organize a collection at work or school, every donation helps our neighbors.

When and Where

Friday, October 23: 6 AM–6 PM

Saturday, October 24: 8 AM–3 PM

Main collection location: Tops Friendly Markets, 2382 Route 19 North in Warsaw. Drop off donations at the store entrance or at the truck in the parking lot.

Mini drop-off location: Walmart in Warsaw, at the store entrance.

Suggested Items to Donate

White or wheat bread

Tortilla wraps

Spaghetti sauce and pasta

Canned chicken

Canned tuna in water

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Cornbread mix

Pancake mix and syrup

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Canned soup

Spices, including basil and oregano

Help stock the pantry for holiday meals, too! Suggested holiday items include:

Gravy packets

Cranberry sauce

Baked beans

Jell-O or pudding mix

Cash and gift card donations are also welcome.

Schools, Businesses & Organizations: Take the Challenge!

Rally your classmates, coworkers, club members or customers and organize a collection. Bring your donations to Stuff the Truck and help us fill it to overflowing!

Together, we can help keep the Warsaw Food Pantry stocked and support neighbors facing hunger right here in Wyoming County.

About the Author Jimi Jamm Administrator View All Posts