CJ Country is your home for live high school basketball broadcasts all season long. When it’s game night, we bring the action straight to you with play-by-play coverage of local matchups featuring the teams and rivalries that matter most in our communities.

From opening tip to the final buzzer, tune in for live broadcasts, pregame coverage, and postgame highlights throughout the season. Whether you’re in the stands, on the road, or at home, CJ Country keeps you connected to local high school basketball.

Listen all season long on CJ Country for live high school basketball broadcasts.

Listen HERE for replays of the games

Upcoming Games

Fri, Jan 30, 7:00 pm WARSAW @ PERRY

Wed, Feb 4, 7:00 pm LETCHWORTH @ WARSAW

Fri, Feb 6, 7:00 pm WARSAW @ PAVILION

Tue, Feb 10, 7:00 pm LETCHWORTH @ CAL-MUM

Wed, Feb 11, 7:00 pm LETCHWORTH @ AVON

Fri, Feb 13, 7:00 pm LETCHWORTH @ LEROY

Mon, Feb 16, 7:00 pm LETCHWORTH @ PAVILION

Wed, Feb 18, 7:00 pm KESHEQUA @ PERRY