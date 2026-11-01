Win a Family Four-Pack to Jessica Lynn’s “A Very Merry Classic Christmas”!

CJ Country is putting a little Christmas in your morning—and four tickets in your hands!

Jessica Lynn’s “A Very Merry Classic Christmas” comes to The Theater at Innovation Square in Rochester on Friday, November 20th. Enjoy your favorite Christmas classics, a spectacular stage show, and a festive night out for the whole family.

Beginning Monday, November 9th, listen every weekday to the CJ Country Morning Show with Jimi Jamm for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets!

Start your holiday season with some Christmas magic—on us, from CJ Country!

Find out more about the show here and buy tickets!

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